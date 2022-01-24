Albourne

DM/21/4006: Gunners Cottage, Henfield Road. Erection of Private Stable Block and Sandschool. Provision of temporary site access for construction purposes.

Ardingly

DM/22/0204: Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of existing barn, mobile home and other outbuildings and construction of 3 dwellings. (revisions to approved scheme DM/21/2367) now including garages and alterations to eastern unit to accommodate rooms within the roof space. Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/0160: Lywood Dairy, Lindfield Road. Use of land as garden in association with Lywood Dairy.

DM/22/0166: Jordans Cottage, Street Lane. 1 x Lime Tree - Crown reduction by 2.5m.

DM/22/0197: Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Proposed re-roofing of the existing Sussex/Wealden sandstone and Horsham stone slate roof of Wakehurst Place. The proposed works also include external fabric repairs, repairs to rainwater goods, masonry repairs, glazing repairs, temporary works, structural repairs, fire compartmentalisation, fire alarm installation, and co-ordinated maintenance access.

DM/22/0198: Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Proposed re-roofing of the existing Sussex/Wealden sandstone and Horsham stone slate roof of Wakehurst Place. The proposed works also include external fabric repairs, repairs to rainwater goods, masonry repairs, glazing repairs, temporary works, structural repairs, fire compartmentalisation, fire alarm installation, and co-ordinated maintenance access.

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/3993: Grove Farm Barn, Cansiron Lane. Proposed new access and driveway to Grove Farm Barn.

Balcombe

DM/22/0144: Roughwood, Brantridge Forest, High Street. First floor extension over existing single storey, proposed rear and side two storey extension.

DM/22/0187: Abercorn, Stockcroft Road. Pollard Tilia Lime back to previous points.

Bolney

DM/22/0157: Bolney Park Farm, Broxmead Lane. Conversion of barn with associated works to create a two bedroom dwelling along with alterations to adjacent stable buildings.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0143: 109 Sycamore Drive. Velux loft conversion - creating a new loft bedroom.

DM/22/0147: 68 Marlborough Drive. Part 2 storey, part single storey extension to replace conservatory and Porch. Existing side door to become a full height window and two new side window openings to be formed.

DM/22/0173: 26 Wykeham Way. Single storey rear extension, two storey front/side infill extension, off-white render finish to existing house and new extension, stainless steel flue to new log stove, and dark grey windows and doors.

DM/22/0185: Tesco Express, Unit 1, Temple Grove. Proposal to install new modular extension and 1:15 gradient ramp.

Cuckfield

DM/22/0121: 1 Burrell Cottages, Whitemans Green. 4 x Ash - Remove multi stemmed Ash due to dieback and decay.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0074: Cumberworth, Cranston Road. Reinstatement of previous off road parking in front of house to enable easier access for wheel chair user.

DM/22/0081: Land Adjacent To The Grange Furze Lane. Erection of a detached 4 bed chalet style property on land adjacent to the Grange.

DM/22/0141: 29 Blount Avenue. Replace existing garage with a two storey extension to provide additional living space.

DM/22/0158: The National Trust Standen, West Hoathly Road. Permanent retention of the existing art installation ‘The Bothy’.

Hassocks

DM/21/4222: 35 Ockenden Way. Variation of conditions 5 and 3 relating to DM/21/3344 to allow for the change of external materials.

DM/22/0163: 10 Chancellors Park. Proposed first floor side extension, ground floor side extension and removal of part of dwarf wall to improve vehicular access to drive.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0108: Former Site Of 2 - 6 The Broadway. Variation of condition 2 relating to DM/20/1388 to allow for minor material amendments.

DM/22/0156: 94 Barnmead. Proposed single storey rear and front extension and a garage conversion.

DM/22/0161: 75 Edward Road. Proposed single storey front extension.

DM/22/0162: 49 Turners Mill Road. Proposed two storey rear and side extension over existing garage.

DM/22/0170: 15 College Road. Single storey rear extension with new velux.

DM/22/0182: Penland Farmhouse, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. To provide a new dividing wall - part retaining - to divide the Property known as Penland Farmhouse and the property known as Penland Cottage. The proposal includes minor alteration to the hard landscaping and the inclusion of several trees to the cottage side of the new wall. A second retaining wall is proposed to the Farmhouse side to the previously approved driveway to maintain the provision of the existing garden.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/0165: The Cottage, Birchgrove Road. Proposed two storey side and rear extension and associated landscaping. Replace existing bay window with new 2 storey bay window. Demolish existing garage and shed.

DM/22/0195: Leighton Cottage Leighton Road Horsted Keynes Haywards Heath. Proposed canopies over front and side door, infill existing front entrance into kitchen with matching brickwork, replace existing modern curved bay to the rear with new brick bay window to match the adjacent existing Victorian bay window. Extend existing raised terrace with timber railing and associated landscape alterations to front to improve entrance and paving to the property. Amendment to approved application DM/21/2312.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/2818: Langton Grange, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Inclusion of an Air Source Heat Pump unit and new pergola with timber decking below and retention of the existing close boarded boundary fence (amended description and amended plans received 12.01.2022 and 18.01.2022).

DM/21/4228: The Sportsman, Cuckfield Road, Goddards Green. To relocate 2 mobile pods from the forecourt of the building, onto the rear garden.

DM/22/0189: 35 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application for the erection of a timber outbuilding to the rear of the property which includes an air conditioning / heating unit.

DM/22/0204: Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of existing barn, mobile home and other outbuildings and construction of 3 dwellings. (revisions to approved scheme DM/21/2367) now including garages and alterations to eastern unit to accommodate rooms within the roof space.

Lindfield

DM/21/4346: Linksway, Roundwood Lane. Two storey rear extension and single storey front extension.

DM/21/4359: Amberley, 51 Sunte Avenue. Two storey side/rear and single storey rear extensions and associated internal alterations.

DM/22/0104: Lynn Hatch, 31 High Street. (T1) Alder - Fell.

DM/22/0169: 2 Woodpecker Chase. Internal remodelling, converting part of the garage, to make a larger kitchen for the family and new windows to the rear elevation.

DM/22/0179: 19 Dukes Road. Single storey side / rear extension following demolition of conservatory.

Slaugham

DM/21/4356: Fernbreeze, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Demolition of single storey stable/store outbuilding and replaced with single storey gym/store outbuilding.

DM/22/0159: 6 Coopers Wood, London Road, Handcross. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Turners Hill

DM/22/0164: 6 Jay Walk. T1 - Twin stemmed Willow - Heavy pollard leaning West aspect stem overhanging garden to union at approx. 3m from ground level and lower canopy to retained secondary stem within current tree line. T2 - Sycamore - Lateral prune lowest South aspect branch by approx. 2m to most appropriate pruning point . Retained branch length of approx. 3.5m. T3 -Sycamore - Lateral prune lowest South aspect branch by approx. 1m to most appropriate pruning point. Retained branch length of approx. 1m. T4 - Silver Birch - Section fell to ground level.

DM/22/0212: Turners Hill Park Country Club, Nightingale Lane. Sectional and straight felling of mixed species trees, the majority being Ash as per supplied Tree Risk Assessment and Survey.

Worth

DM/22/0102: Oak Cottage, 3 Spring Copse, Copthorne. (T1) Oak - Reduce height and lateral spread by 1.5m.

DM/22/0136: Balcombe Road Bridge SW, Balcombe Road, Crawley. Telecommunications apparatus.

DM/22/0154: The Dairy, Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Alterations to dwelling including new single storey elements, new outbuilding and external landscaping.