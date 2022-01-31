Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0033: Woodcot, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing garage structure and erection of two storey side extension and basement, with ancillary carport.

Ardingly

DM/21/3330: Hammonds Mill Farm, London Road, Hassocks. Proposed conversion of 3 agricultural barn buildings into 4 residential dwellings. Amended Plans received 26.01.2022 showing revised design details. Photo: Google Maps.

DM/21/4317: Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Installation of a new boardwalk and viewing platform.

Balcombe

DM/22/0194: New England Farm, Redbridge Lane. Continued use of former barn as 2 x dwellinghouses.

DM/22/0231: 5 Foxwells. Garage Conversion, generator room conversion. Front pitched roof replacing existing flat roof. Front bay window replacing existing window.

Bolney

DM/21/4171: 31 The Street. Replace existing rear white UPVC windows on first floor and previously approved rear window and bi-fold door on ground floor with Black UPVC windows and door.

DM/22/0221: Old Highlands East, London Road. Demolition of existing garage and construction of two storey extension with 4no. roof lights and new roof to match existing design. Installation of additional roof light at front elevation, removal of 2no. existing rear dormers with 1no. replacement dormer and associated internal works. Construction of new separate prefabricated garage with space for 3no. vehicles.

DM/22/0249: The Roundel, Buncton Lane. Demolition of existing South side conservatory and erection of a replacement single story side extension. Erection of single story North side extension. New oak framed porch to East Front Elevation. New Kitchen window to East front elevation. Replacement wider ground floor window to East Front Elevation.

DM/22/0256: Crosstrees, Lodge Lane. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool and associated detached outbuilding within the rear garden.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2627: Land At And Adjacent To The Former Sewage Treatment Works, Fairbridge Way. Application for approval of Reserved Matters pursuant to the Outline Planning Permission reference DM/19/1895 for the approval of the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale comprising 307 (Use Class C3) residential units, car and cycle parking, internal roads, a LEMP (400 sq.m) and associated boundary treatments. (Amended Information received 20th January 2022 showing layout amendments to the scheme).

DM/21/3503: 66 Church Walk. Two-storey upwards extension to provide 6 x one-bedroom flats and 2 x two bedroom flats. Amended plans received 19th January 2022 revising mix of flats as well as amendments to internal layout, changes to windows and the introduction of additional windows to the north-western elevation to flats 3 and 4.

DM/22/0183: 1 Quarry Close. Modification of existing garage, single storey mono-pitched roof extension, reduction in height of first floor landing window, alterations to front elevation to form tiled mono-pitched canopy and bay window unit, upgrading rear conservatory roof panels with increase in roof pitch including adjustments to roof of existing single storey extension, and reduction in height of rear first floor bedroom window frame.

DM/22/0218: 1 Ruspers. Single storey front & side extension (amended plans 28th January).

DM/22/0222: 16 Blackhouse Lane. New two-storey 3 bedroom detached dwelling.

DM/22/0227: 225 Chanctonbury Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of new single storey rear extension with internal alterations. Rear wall to be rendered.

DM/22/0241: Birchwood, Birchwood Grove Road. T2 Bay Laurel - Fell. T12 English Oak - Reduce crown by 3m.

DM/22/0262: 60 St Peters Road. Rear double and single story extensions.

DM/22/0268: 83 Holmesdale Road. Single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/22/0229: Riseholme, Tylers Green. Proposed amendments to two existing access points across an existing dwelling and new build currently under construction.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3666: 39 Blackwell Road. Proposed single storey extension (additional information received 25/01/2022).

DM/22/0103: 103 Heathcote Drive. Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension. Dormer extension over garage. Internal alterations and fenestration changes. Driveway extension.

DM/22/0113: 70 Heathcote Drive. Proposed two side dormers.

DM/22/0152: 34 Sackville Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.20m, to a maximum height of 3.40m and the height of the eaves to 2.70m.

DM/22/0211: 232A Holtye Road. Proposed 1st-floor extension towards front elevation over the garage with minor internal changes to increase the size of the bedroom.

DM/22/0219: 11A Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Modification of the S106 agreement to amend the definition of Commencement to specifically exclude the demolition of 11a Crawley Down Road. This will allow the pre-commencement works to be completed ahead of commencement.

DM/22/0250: 32 Hillside Close. First floor side extension.

DM/22/0270: 43 Newick Way. Conversion and extension of existing single storey garage to provide additional accommodation.

Hassocks

DM/22/0215: 8 Bonny Wood Road. Proposed dormers, rear & side extensions.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0208: 48 Wickham Way. Proposed two storey rear extension to replace existing single storey extension (Resubmission of DM/21/1830).

DM/22/0210: 86 Renfields. Loft Conversion with Velux and 3 dormers.

DM/22/0216: 46 Edward Road. Proposed single storey rear extension with raised patio area.

DM/22/0234: 55 And 57 Lucastes Avenue. T1 and T2 Oaks - reduce back to old points, 1-2 m all over. T3 Hornbeam remove single stem from rotting stand. T4 - Remove Hornbeam from corner of steps. T5 Remove Hornbeam adjacent to neighbours fence. T6 Remove Hornbeam with rot in the stem and upper crown. T7 remove leaning Silver Birch over the pond. T8 Remove deadwood in Beech by front drive.

DM/22/0247: 32 Woodlands Road. English Oak (Quercus Robur) - (T1 ) Crown Reduce and balance by 1.5 meters.

DM/22/0283: Dolphin Surgery, Nightingale Primary Care Centre, Butlers Green Road. T0771 Common Oak - Reduce lateral limbs by 3 metres. T0773 Common Ash - Reduce lateral limbs by 4 metres. T0776 Common Oak - Reduce lateral limbs by 2 metres. T0777 Common Holly (Dead) - Fell to safe height. T0786 Common Ash - Reduce faulted limbs/stems by 3 metres. T0789 Common Ash - Remove faulted branch/limbs. T0794 Ash (Group) - Group of approx 9 young ash trees. Fell 4 x dead trees. T0772 Common Ash - Pollard to 8 metres. T0770 Common Oak - Reduce lateral limbs by 5 metres. T0774 Sycamore - Fell to ground level. T0775 Ash - Reduce lateral limbs by 4 metres.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0020: Fieldside, Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/17/2039 to replace approved drawings with submitted drawings.

DM/22/0213: 70 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Rear side infill extension and associated works.

Lindfield

DM/21/4373: 112 The Welkin. Proposed single storey rear extension. Amended plans received 24.01.2022 showing the proposed depth of the extension reduced.

DM/22/0106: 9 Backwoods Lane. Proposed raising of roof and loft conversion and rear dormer window extension.

DM/22/0233: Dental Surgery, West Greenbank, Hickmans Lane. 1 x Hazel - Reduce to old points 1-1.5m, and thin out the new suckers from the stand.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0238: The Sloop Inn, Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill. Proposed outdoor kitchen / servery and garden bar.

Twineham

DM/22/0251: Grovelands Farm House, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Erection of car port on existing car parking area.

West Hoathly

DM/21/3799: Grovelands Farm, Highbrook Lane. Amended Plans received 25.01.2022 - Single storey extension to the existing dwelling and refurbishment works.

DM/21/3800: Grovelands Farm, Highbrook Lane. Amended Plans received 25.01.2022 - Single storey extension to the existing dwelling and refurbishment works.

DM/22/0226: Ludwell Farm, Hook Lane. Proposed single storey links and internal alterations to dwelling and garage - Resubmission with minor amendments to internal wall of previously approved application DM/20/2902.

Worth

DM/21/3322: Development Site To Rear Of Tiltwood House, Gage Close, Crawley Down. Change of use of storage/ancillary building (Unit 6) to 1-bed studio dwelling (C3) and addition of photo voltaic panels to the roof at the front. (Amended plans received 19/01).

DM/22/0001: Huntsland House, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Retrospective application for an infill single story extension, removal of conservatory and replacement with a veranda.

DM/22/0079: Down Park House Annexe, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Retrospective application for the erection of 2 storey side extension with raised patio on north east elevation. (Amendments to proposals previously approved under application ref. DM/19/4274).

DM/22/0125: Tailors, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. 2 x Single storey extensions to side elevations.

DM/22/0220: The Havens Sportsfield Car Park, The Haven Centre, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Variation of condition 2 relating to Planning Application DM/19/2671 - to substitute drawings for those on the original approved scheme, in order to reduce the scale of the building with adjustments to external materials, design of roof and reduced car parking between rows.

DM/22/0228: Greenacre, Copthorne Common. Retrospective application for the conversion of garage into annexe ancillary to the main dwelling.

DM/22/0289: Devonshire House, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. 1x London Plane Tree (T.9) to reduce crown by 4m.