Young cricket players recognised at Burgess Hill presentation evening

More than 200 people gathered to celebrate the cricketing achievements of Burgess Hill Cricket Club Youth Academy during the current playing season.

A presentation evening was held at St John’s Park in Burgess Hill and all the young players received a medal in recognition of their efforts.

There were two awards, Outstanding Achievement and Team Player, presented to every one of the ten youth teams.

In addition, several notable individual performances were recognised with ‘Champagne Moment’ medals.

A spokesman said: “St John’s Park was awash with green shirts as youngsters participated in various cricket games, tested their bowling speed and catching, with the evening ending very late with the traditional Lads v Dads mass football game.

“The club wishes to thank Burgess Hill District Lions Club who donated all the awards and to John Carter and Tony Parris of the Lions who came along to present them.

“We would also like to thank K J Thorne Butchers and GR Teamwear for their contribution to another very successful evening.”

