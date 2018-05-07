Ansty cricket: Defeat in league and T20 cup for 1st XI

Ansty lost to St James in their first game back in Division 2.

St James Montefiore’s visit to Ansty started badly as having lost the toss they found themselves at 13-3 in the ninth over.

Ansty 1st XI

Henry Sims started slowly at number three against the Ansty opening attack that was well in control in the early stages of the innings. Sins gradually became more confident and with the openers resting found batting a little easier.

Along with Hector Loughton the score reached 83 before Loughton was caught by Jonny Young off the bowling of Alex Gorton for 32, a stand of 70. Tayyab Mahmood came to the crease to join Sins and with the scoring rate rising this pair took the score to 156 when Sins was well caught by Sam Palser for 77. The innings closed on 172-7 with Jake Wilson taking 4-18 in a good spell of fast bowling and Mahmood not out 24.

Ansty’s openers Harry Towler and Jonny Young put on 69 for the first wicket but at that score three wickets fell with Towler making 38 and Young 25. Two runs later the fourth fell as Menzies was caught off the bowling of Hector Cope for 2.

Leo Anderson then failed to make his ground going for a quick single with the score on 86. Another wicket fell with the score on 95 but a partnership between Sam Palser (31) and Jake Wilson (28) pushed the score to 140. Wilson was caught off Sam Rattle and Palser fell six runs later stumped by Henry Sins. Ansty’s innings closed on 165-9 just 7 runs short on a win. Henry Cope was the visitors’ best bowler finishing with 3-44.

Jethro Menzies is bowled by Dan Smith. Jack Groves is keeping.'Picture by Brian Still

2nd XI: Brighton & Hove won the toss and asked Ansty to bat first. Possibly they regretted that decision as the visitors put on an opening stand of 93. George Martin went first for 20 quickly followed by Will Dorkings with the score on 95. James Parker playing his first match for the club was joined by Dan Belfort and put on another 54 for the third wicket that of Parker who was LBW to Shib Singh for 85. Belfort went 27 runs later for 38 but scores of 27 by Luke Wood and 20 not out by Tom Tyers saw the visitors to 226-5 at the close of their innings.

Brighton & Hove put on 31 for their first wicket but with three more falling cheaply they found themselves on 48-4. Tom Hadfield took three of these to end with figures of 9-0-22-3. Just three home batsmen managed double figures as their innings ended with the score on 148. Tyler Hounsome (37), Shib Singh (19) and Mo Brazil (13) For Ansty Alex Beard and Will Dorking each took two wickets.

4th XI: St Andrews put on 61 for the first wicket with Jonathan Platt (32) and Richard Gacsall (66) in good form. With Aaron Lockwood scoring 51 not out St Andrews had scored 185-6 off their 40 overs. Most successful bowler for the home side was Peter Fowles with 2-35.

With just two batsmen scoring double figures Ansty just could not match the score that the visitors had set, and their innings closed on a disappointing 140. Ken Chapman scored 42 and Chris Layton 39. Two wickets each by Sagar Chatterjee, Aaron Lockwood and Jordan Cornford for the visitors.

T20: A weakened Ansty found themselves no match for Ifield as they went down by seven wickets at East Grinstead. Winning the toss Ansty elected to bat but lost their first wicket without scoring a run. Another fell at four and the scoring rate indicated that the Ifield bowlers were on top of their task.

Despite 19 from Jethro Menzies, 16 from Sam Palser, 12 from Charlie Rutter and 10 from skipper Jonny Young Ansty could only muster 82 in their 20 overs.

Ifield never looked in trouble as Paul Clifford (17), Tom Wragg (11), Dan Smith (22no) and Sam Dorrington (20no) all contributed to a fine win in 13.1 overs. James Parker and Charlie Rutter each took a wicket for Ansty.

