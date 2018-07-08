Ansty's poor season takes another downturn

Ansty’s poor season took another downturn as they were walloped by St James Montefiore by 153 runs.

Losing the toss and fielding St James rattled up 237-8 declared. St James opening partnership took the score to 72 before losing Sam Cooper for 51, two more wickets fell with the score on 74, but Harry Rollings pushed the score along before being caught by Will Wright off the bowling of Leo Anderson for 94. Michael Murray added 42 and Ollie Bradley 22. Bill Barker took 3 wickets for 31 and Anderson 3-62.

Ansty’s reply started disastrously as they found themselves 3 down with just 2 runs on the board. Leo Anderson top scored with 22 but the display of batting was never going to be good enough. Jordan Shaw took 4-36, Michael Murray 3-5 and Sam Rattle 3-29 as Ansty were bundled out for 84.

Ansty 2nd XI v Brighton & Hove 3rd XI: A fine innings of 118 not out by opener Luke Chafer saw Brighton & Hove to a respectable 209 all out after an opening spell of 3-9 off 8.1 overs by Steve Rusling. Chafer was supported by Shiv Singh (16) and Jake Comaschi (14). Simon Parsons took 4-58.

Ansty’s reply started badly losing a wicket with 2 runs scored. However James Whybrow (64) and skipper Will Dorkings put on 61 for the 2nd wicket that ended when Dorkings mishit a ball and was caught for 33. Luke Wood then joined Whybrow and this pair batted well until Whybrow chopped on. Wood then took on the role of finisher and saw the home side home for a win by 3 wickets ending 62 not out.

Both 3rd and 4th XI matches were conceded by Ansty’s opponents.

