'Best young player we've had since Greg Luer' - Burgess Hill Town midfielder signs first contract with club

Michael Wilson has signed his first contract with Burgess Hill Town.

The club announced the news on twitter saying: "The club are delighted to announce that midfielder, @MichaelWilss has signed his first contract with the club. Michael has been a superb acquisition since joining the Hillians from East Grinstead Town back in October."

Players and fans also tweeted in response to the news.

Pat Harding said: "Excellent news", while Ryan Short said: "Great news and great business by the club, best young player we’ve had since Luer."

Ben Burns tweeted: "He can afford a hair cut now then ha ha. Well done mate much deserved," and Jack Naldrett said: "WILSONSSSSS OUR MIDFIELDER."

