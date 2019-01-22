Brighton's Sussex Senior Cup postponement 'could open a can of worms' according to Burgess Hill Town boss

Burgess Hill Town boss Simon Wormull believes other Sussex clubs wouldn't receive the same treatment as Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s, after the Seagulls's Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final tie with Eastbourne Town tomorrow evening was postponed.

The young Albion side were unable to raise a team for their trip to The Saffrons, leaving Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert fuming. A new date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Wormull was sympathetic to the plight of Lambert and the SCFL Premier Division outfit. The Hillians manager was also left disappointed by the decision to reschedule the game.

He said: "I totally understand the Eastbourne Town manager's feelings. I think you build yourself up for the game like we have for tonight's game with Eastbourne Borough.

"I think if there's one club that could put a team out, it's Brighton. To have it called off, not for weather conditions but because they can't field a team, is not great at all."

SCFL Division One side Seaford Town were unable to field a team for their trip to Bostik Premier-outfit Bognor Regis Town in a previous round, and were subsequently removed from the tournament.

Wormull felt that the decision to allow the fixture to be rescheduled, as opposed to Brighton being removed from the competition, 'could open a can of worms'.

He added: "It's a cloudy one to be honest. They have to be careful there because I think it could open up a can of worms where people will be allowed to do it.

"If we phoned up Eastbourne Borough and said 'sorry we have five players out injured and we can't field a team tonight' they'd give the game to them.

"What happens if they rearrange the game for two weeks time and Eastbourne Town can't field any players? Will they allow the same rules or would it be different?

"I don't agree with it at all. I don't think any of us would get that."