Burgess HIll Town boss Ian Chapman: 'If the players work as hard as they did for each other on Monday, we’ll be fine'

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman believes if his side work for each other like they did against Worthing on Bank Holiday Monday, they will be fine.

The Hillians suffered an ‘unacceptable’ 6-1 home defeat to Enfield Town on Saturday, but bounced back to claim a creditable point at Worthing.

And Chapman was pleased with the response he got from his players.

SEE ALSO Chris Hughton, please sign Charlie Austin to stop him scoring against us - Scott McCarthy | Worthing drop first points of the season in home draw with rivals Burgess Hill | Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman ‘desperate’ to get his best 11 on the pitch

He said: “Saturday was unacceptable.

“We started the game so well. I couldn’t see what eventually happened coming. The first 15 minutes was probably as well as we have played in this league, passing the ball wide and we had loads of possession but then we conceded and capitulated. When that happens, I think it makes Monday’s result massive.”

He added: “But they put in a real shift yesterday against a decent side who you have to concentrate and work hard against and we did that.

“I am delighted to get a point. It’s only a point but hopefully it’s a springboard to better things and we can move on.”

Chapman’s men face Sussex rivals Whitehawk at the Green Elephants Stadium on Saturday and the manager knows it will be a tough test.

He said: “They will be decent. They come down last season but they still have a lot of quality there and it’s a another derby game.

“This sounds stupid because we conceded six on Saturday but we do look more solid, in the other four games we have only conceded three goals.

“We are working really hard and in training hopefully put something together to give Whitehawk and really hard game and get a win.

“We want a win to really get our season up and running. If the players work as hard as they did for each other on Monday, we’ll be fine.”

Chapman was pleased to have a full squad to pick from for the first time against Worthing.

He said: “We could put out the 11 we wanted to, it picked itself for the game. Another week it might be different.

“Yesterday we had to be resilient, so we left out a couple of the flair players and it worked for the day.”

The Hillians face Faversham in the Velocity Cup on Tuesday night and Chapman will use that game to give some players who have not featured a lot minutes on the pitch.