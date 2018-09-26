Date announced for Burgess Hill Town's Velocity Trophy fixture with Tooting & Mitcham United

A date has been announced for our Velocity Trophy Second Round fixture.

The tie, against Tooting & Mitcham United, will take place at the Green Elephants Stadium on Tuesday 9th October – 7:30pm kick off.

Goals from Connor Tighe and Pat Harding were enough to see the Hillians through the first round, beating Faversham.

