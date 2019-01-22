Haywards Heath Town reach RUR Cup final

Haywards Heath Town reached the final of RUR Cup after beating Chichester City 2-0 at Hanbury Stadium.

Goals from Karly Akehurst and Alex Laing saw Heath through. Callum Saunders saw red late on.

Full report to follow...

SEE ALSO Brighton's Sussex Senior Cup postponement 'could open a can of worms' according to Burgess Hill Town boss | Burgess Hill Town's Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final with Eastbourne Borough abandoned due to floodlight failure | 'Not played in a team struggling to win but can play a league above?' - Crawley Town fans react to Romain Vincelot departure