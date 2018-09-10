Sussex sides discover their next FA Cup opponents

Teams across Sussex have discovered their fate in the FA Cup second qualifying round draw.

Bognor, who won 5-0 at Whitstable in Saturday's first qualifying round, will host AFC Sudbury of Bostik division one north in the next round.

Whitehawk, victors at Pagham, will visit East Thurrock of National League South while Worthing - who won at Faversham - will go to National South side Chelmsford, also of National South.

Also on the road are Burgess Hill after their win against Folkestone Invicta - they face a tough trip to National South outfit Hampton and Richmond

Hastings, who defeated Kingstonian will visit the winners of the Cheshunt-Leiston replay. Cheshunt play in Bostik south central while Leiston are in the south central division of the Southern League.

Eastbourne Borough make their FA Cup bow in this round and go to Eastern Counties premier division side Brantham Athletic.

There's an attractive tie for AFC Uckfield after a win over AFC Croydon Athletic - they host National South team Dartford. East Grinstead, after beating Fleet Town, will go to Hornchurch, who are a Bostik premier side.

Two Sussex teams face replays before they know if they'll be in the second qualifying round. If Lancing beat Phoenix Sports they will be away to Hendon or Harlow, while if Horsham beat Corinthian they will be at home to Heybridge Swifts.

