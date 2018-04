Haywards Heath Town have celebrated winning the Southern Combination Football League title.

Needing just a win to claim the title ahead of Three Bridges, Shaun Saunders men hammered Chichester City 6-1 with goals from Alex Laing, an own goal,Nathan Cooper, Joel Daly, Max Miller and Kane Louis. The club tweeted the video below of the players with the trophy.

