Wormull hails attributes of Burgess Hill Town new boys

Burgess Hill Town defender Cheick Toure (right) celebrates scoring against Wealdstone in the FA Cup in 2017.
Simon Wormull praised the attributes of new signings Cheick Toure and Declan Appau after both made their bows for the club in Hill's 0-0 draw away at Potters Bar Town in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

Defender Toure was making his second debut for the club following his spell at National League South-outfit Dulwich Hamlet.

The Ivorian picked up Burgess Hill's Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the Year in the 2016/17 season.

Midfielder Appau has joined the Hillians on a short-term loan deal from National League South side Woking.

Speaking on the two players, Wormull said: "Cheick has played at a better level and he shores up the back-four after the departure of Gary (Elphick).

"I think Declan is a little bit short of match fitness. He came off against Potters Bar after about 60 minutes but he did really well.

"Cheick is a good organiser and he's very aggresive, good in the air, and good on the ball.

"He's very athletic and mobile and he's a leader as well which I think we're kind of lacking in the side because we're such a young team.

"With Declan, he's good on the ball and he's got great presence. He's got to be a good six-foot-two so he gives us a lot of presence.

"Both of them did great and they'll really add something to the squad. All round I think both of them are going to give us something we haven't had for the past few weeks."