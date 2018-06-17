Lindfield CC round-up: Plenty of runs, but another defeat

After last week’s humiliating defeat at Haywards Heath, the visit of bottom of the table Bexhill was always going to be a huge game for the home side. On another fine looking batting surface, Lindfield had first use and got off to a fine start.

Openers Nathan Pugh and Simon Shivnarain both took advantage of some errant bowling and kept the run rate above five an over. Particularly prolific through the covers, Shivnarain brought up his half century before succumbing for 60. Pugh continued and got to 50 soon after, but failed to capitalise when he nicked one behind.



Dec Martel then took over, scoring on both sides of the wicket in a demonstrative innings which saw him reach 60 in just 38 balls. In addition, the returning Geoffrey Lawrence ably supported with an unbeaten 29, allowing the home side to declare on 249 for 4 in 50 overs.



However, as good as the batting display was, the first half of the bowling efforts saw all the hard work undone. Bexhill plundered the Lindfield seam attack for eight runs an over, helped by some lethargic fielding and dropped catches. When captain Shivnarain turned to his spin options, he still struggled to find control as Australian Danul Dassanayke reached and past his half century. In a fine innings he went on to accumulate 91 and broke the back of the run chase alongside Jonathan Haffade who hit 48.



Only Harry Chaudhury found any rhythm taking 4 for 48, in a spell that brought the hosts back into the game. When Shohel Ahmed chipped in with 2 for 45, Bexhill needed 18 more runs with three wickets left, but another dropped catch relieved the pressure and they reached their target with no further issues.



The loss leaves Lindfield bottom of the league with a visit to Bognor next week.



Cuckfield CC 3rd XI v Lindfield CC 2nd XI: Following some encouraging results in recent weeks, Lindfield’s second string went to Cuckfield looking to continue their good form, but came away with very little following a fine innings from Jason Oates.



Batting first, Lindfield started well with Charlie Weir making a solid 41, supported by Jack Cooper’s 37. However, the visitors consistently threw their wickets away as Matt Slinger took 4 for 14 to restrict the away side to 171.



In reply, Lindfield were never in the fight as Oates hit an imperious 80 to take Cuckfield across the line with eight wickets in hand.



Captain Gareth Court said: “To say we came second in this contest would be giving us too much credit.”



Lindfield CC 3rd XI v Lingfield CC 3rd XI: After a thumping mid week win in the Sally Miller trophy, the Swans couldn’t take advantage of a fine batting display following a maiden senior half century for 14 year old Alex Pedley. Adrian Whear (47) and Phil Tolhurst (77 not out) provided the backbone of the innings, but it was Pedley’s 69 that offered the highlights, and took the Lindfield total to a strong 238 for 6.



In reply, Lingfield never looked like chasing down the target despite Imitiaz Trask’s unbeaten 43. Rodney Mariappan was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 25, but the visitors meekly reached 123 for 6 to end the contest in a draw.



Hurstpierpoint CC 2nd XI v Lindfield CC 4th XI: The return of captain Phil Hogan to the ranks of Lindfield’s 4th XI had little impact to the result other then a dislocated finger, as Lindfield’s fourth string struggled to contain Hurstpierpoint. Amassing 176 for 7 thanks in the main to debutant John Colvin’s unbeaten 48, the visitors were probably about 20 below par.



In reply, Hurstpierpoint never looked in real trouble, although some tight bowling from Lindfield ensured the hosts could never truly relax. In the finish, they used the whole allocation of overs crossing the line with just a few balls to spare, and six wickets down.

