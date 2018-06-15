British BMX champion Harry, 8, finishes third in the world

Eight-year-old BMX star Harry Schofield has finished third in the world.

The current British Champion, who lives in Burgess Hill, travelled to Baku in Azerbaijan, to compete in the World Championships.

Dad Paul said: “We as a family are very proud, to qualify for the worlds was amazing. I knew he would do well, the main aim was to reach at least the semis.

“To get to the final and come third is unreal.”

Harry has been BMX racing since he was five, starting off with club races before competing in regionals then nationals and now worlds.

Paul described how Harry got into BMX racing. He said: “We saw a kid in the skatepark who had the race kit on and his dad told us all about it.”

Harry Schofield on the podium

Harry became British champion last year in August at Derby BMX track. He will be looking to defend his title this year when it’s held at Blackpool BMX track.

This year he will be racing older children in the u9s rather than his own age group the u8s.

He won a national at Cycloparc Gravesend three weeks ago in the u9s.

Harry usually trains once a week at Cycloparc Gravesend with races at the weekend all over the south and in between he is either at Burgess Hill pumptrack or the local skatepark.

Harry Schofield

Harry is one of four children and has two brothers and a younger sister. The brothers all race regionals and nationals.

Paul added: “We are waiting to see if Harry’s sister will take the sport up as well.”

Harry has had help funding his racing and has got some sponsors including Frankie Foundations, a global building firm, who helped fund his race fees and kit.

Paul added: “He gets some discount on parts but most of it is self0funded. And we used the Baku trip as a holiday with the added bonus of Harry coming third.”

