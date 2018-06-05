Burgess Hill Runners enjoy a trundle to Chichester

A trip to Chichester this week for the Burgess Hill Runners as they took on ‘ Trundle Hill ‘ in the WSFRL.

The top ten points scorers were : Mark Nicholls (41:58), followed by Oliver Day (44:09), Leigh Smith (44:38), Shawn Lainchbury (46:27), Oliver Jones (50:19), Andy Bradford (50:34), Gayle Tyler (53:27), Annette Maynard (54:16), Chania Hemsley - Smith (58:51 and Sally Symes (60:52).

On the Saturday Sarah Thompson took on the 100km London to Brighton challenge.

She completed the difficult challenge in a time of (22:58:23), Great going! Claire Giles traveled all the way to Dorset to compete in the Dorchester marathon. She completed the distance in (05:19:35).

