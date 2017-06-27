'Six or seven' triallists to attend Hillians' first training session

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman has triallists attend the club's first pre-season training session on Thursday.

Chapman's men will get together for the first time as they prepare for their pre-season friendly programme -mwhich kicks off on July 8 against Haywards Heath Town.

And the manager is looking to get his squad together as soon as possible.

He said: "I have got probably six or seven lads coming down on Thursday for trials. I will know more after that.

"We have been talking to a few people but we are waiting to hear. A couple of them have agents and have got trials another clubs so we are just waiting to see really.

"We have got new signings were are pleased with and probably need to add three or four more over the pre-season programme.

"We are back Thursday. That gives us Thursday, Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday - four sessions then we have our first game .Pre-season is just about getting everyone right and this year, we’ve got more squad togertherness because we have got a lot of the squad from last year. We won’t run with a massive squad.

"I want to be able to work the team earlier this year and be nice and organised."

The signings Chapman has made in the summer are strikers Tony Garrod from Three Bridges FC, Aaron Smith-Joseph from Woking FC and defender Joey Taylor from Welling United FC.