Haywards Heath chip shop vandalism: Residents respond to ‘sad’ news

Residents have responded to recent vandalism at a chip shop in Haywards Heath describing it as ‘sad’ news.

Viv Cottenham, owner of Washingtons Fish and Chips in America Lane, spoke out about the vandalism on Friday, after a group of youths targeted her shop.

Shocked residents and customers have since responded to the news on Facebook.

Steve Guarnori said: “As a regular customer very sad to hear this happening to this lady’s business.”

Neil Mundy also said: “As a customer this is very sad news. It’s easy to criticise the police but they have had a 20 per cent budget cut and lost a 1,000 officers, clearly this has consequences and we are seeing it right now.”

Resident Lynda Steer said she was so sorry to hear about the vandalism, adding: “Things are getting really out of hand.”

Eileen Gibson said: “So sad to hear this Viv, I know how hard you work and how highly your fish and chips are thought of.”

Nichola Smith described the vandalism as ‘disgusting’, adding: “Washingtons is the best chippy in Haywards Heath.”

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed the incident had been reported. They added: “Anyone with information about those responsible is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 14 of 03/01.”

