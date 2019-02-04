Cuckfield school closure: Advice for students

A Cuckfield school which has closed today due to a gas leak has issued students advice.

Warden Park Secondary Academy in Broad Street, Cuckfield, announced the sudden closure earlier this morning.

A spokesman for the school has since said: “Staff will be setting work for their classes today so please ask your child to check their emails, Go4Schools and Google classroom areas for this during the course of the next hour.

“Some students may have had a timetabled day today that had several practical lessons e.g. PE, Dance, Art, Drama. Where this is the case students should utilise the time by completing any outstanding homework tasks from across all subjects or spending time revising.

“Where this applies to Year 11 students the opportunity to focus on revision for GCSE exams is the priority. Students should use their iPads to access resources in the usual ways.

“I will update you once engineers have been on site and assessed the problem.”

The school also closed last Monday (January 28), due to a 'boiler breakdown'.

