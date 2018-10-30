Haywards Heath dog charity calls for new volunteers

A charity shop in Haywards Heath is looking for more volunteers to lend a helping hand.

The Forever Hound Trust charity shop on South Road is seeking out people who would be able to donate a few hours of the day to help with the running of the shop.

Volunteers will be asked to serve on the till or prepare and sort out the stock.

The Forever Hound Trust is a charity that works tirelessly for the welfare and rescue of greyhounds, lurchers, whippets and other sighthounds. The charity was founded in 1996 as Greyhound Rescue West of England, and over the last 20 years they have found loving forever homes for over 9,000 dogs across the country.

Dogs are brought into the trusts care through dog pounds, where many are under threat of destruction, from owners who are unable to keep them, responsible greyhound trainers, or from other rescue organisations.

Forever Hounds Trust said it is committed to improving the welfare of all working sighthounds, from cradle to grave. It also says it gives an independent voice to racing greyhounds.

