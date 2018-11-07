Haywards Heath Remembrance Day commemorations – everything you need to know

Pupils in Haywards Heath have been busy making personal lanterns to carry in a procession this Remembrance Sunday to pay tribute to the fallen.

Northlands Wood School, Warden Park Junior Academy and Bolnore Academy, together with Beavers and Cubs from Haywards Heath and Bolnore packs and Guides, will be taking part in the procession.

Lanterns are being made by pupils at Warden Park Primary in Haywards Heath. Photo by Steve Robards

The procession will start from Muster Green on Sunday evening, and will go around Victoria Park before the Last Post will be sounded by ten-year-old Felix Carter and the commemoration read by Rev Ray Smith.

Marion Wilcock, director of Haywards Heath Community CIC, said ‘everyone was welcome to join in’.

Tim French, of Haywards Heath Community CIC, added: “We hope that this event brings the community together and makes it an evening to remember.

“Although it is a sad and solemn occasion, we will, together with communities across the country, also be celebrating the end of the war.

“We have a really long list of people and organisations to thank for helping us provide this event, including the town council, Mike Oliver Associates, Jan and Steve Cordery, Window Wise, The Orchards, Same Sky, Lindfield Bonfire Society, Its Magic, Dragon Events, local scouts and guides and Mid Sussex District Council.”

The town will also remember the fallen with a service at the war memorial on Muster Green at 10.45am. There will be a two minutes’ silence at 11am.

Conducted by Reverend Ray Smith, the service will be attended by local dignitaries and councillors, members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, youth organisations, groups and members of the public.

A spokesman for Haywards Heath Town Council said: “This year’s service will be especially poignant as it falls on the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1.

“Music will be played by Haywards Heath Concert Brass. Attendees can also take time to visit the wonderful river of poppies, which proudly sits on Muster Green in a tribute of 10,000 handmade poppies to mark the lives of the soldiers who lost their lives in WW1.

“These poppies will then be available, with a certificate of authenticity, in exchange for a donation in the Gazebo at Muster Green on Sunday, November 11, from 12pm to 3pm, Monday, November 12, from 12pm to 3pm, and Tuesday, November 13, from 12pm to 3pm.

“All donations will benefit the Royal British Legion and the mayor’s charity, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

“Everyone is welcome to attend so please help us mark this special day in our history.”

