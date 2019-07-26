League of Friends volunteer awarded Order of Mercy for voluntary service

Win Ebanks, 82, of The League of Friends of Crawley Hospital, has been awarded the Order of Mercy for her voluntary service.

She has volunteered for the charity for more than 20 years, and the prestigious medal was awarded for her work with various charities and non profit organisations in the United Kingdom and overseas.

The awards ceremony took place at The Mansion House on July 12, in the presence of Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia and many other distinguished guests.

The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield, President of the League of Mercy said “Mrs Ebanks has done extraordinary work for those most in need.

"She is a marvellous example of someone whose longstanding and voluntary dedication to the service and welfare of others is noteworthy and remarkable and we were delighted to be able to make this well deserved award to her.”

The League of Mercy was created in 1899 for the encouragement and recognition of voluntary work in hospitals and the community, and was refounded as a nationwide registered charity in 1999.

The League of Friends work to enhance the experience of patients and staff in the hospital.

