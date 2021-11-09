Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/2832: Jarretts Farm, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Proposed extensions and alterations in the form of part single part two storey rear, sides and front extensions with rooms in roof and dormers to front and rear. Demolition of existing conservatory and chimneys. Addition of a first floor balcony to rear. (Revised plans received 07.10.2021 and 26.10.2021).

DM/21/3405: Ansty Village Centre, Deaks Lane, Ansty. Refurbishment of groundsmans store, new cricket practice net enclosure.

Planning

Ardingly

DM/21/3708: Great Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe. Single storey rear extension, re-arrangement of part ground floor layout including opening up ground floor walls to north elevation, new levelled landscaping to rear and a glazed link to enclose and form connection to ancillary building.

DM/21/3710: Great Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe. Single storey rear extension, re-arrangement of part ground floor layout including opening up ground floor walls to north elevation, new levelled landscaping to rear and a glazed link to enclose and form connection to ancillary building.

DM/21/3854: 23 High Street. T1 Silver Birch - reduce crown by up to 2.5m.

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/3780: 41 Hammerwood Road. Retrospective application for loft conversion, including dormer windows, rooflights and changing roofing material from concrete tiles to slate.

Balcombe

DM/21/3739: Forest Farm, Paddockhurst Lane. Change of Use from Agricultural to Agricultural/Equestrian, L Shaped Block of 4 Stables plus TackRoom / Store, associated Hardstanding and path from existing gateway.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/2362: 55 Sycamore Drive. Single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3732: Chevening, Gloucester Road. Single storey side extension with sky light and internal alterations.

DM/21/3735: 23 Victoria Close. Part change of use from residential garden to beauty salon (Use Class - Sui generis) and erection of a single storey rear out building.

DM/21/3787: 30 Marlborough Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension and first floor side extension.

DM/21/3801: Land To The West Of Freeks Lane. Proposed signage to include 6 number flag poles, V board signage and H and S standing signage.

DM/21/3819: Marden, 74 Royal George Road. Proposed two storey side extension and front bay windows on ground and first floors.

DM/21/3829: 18 Millbank. First floor front extension and garage conversion.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3755: Court Meadow School, Hanlye Lane. Demolition of buildings and erection of 13 dwellings along with parking and landscaping.

Ditchling

SDNP/21/04990/HOUS: 10 Orchard Lane. Creation of a wildlife pond with associated engineering work within the curtilage of the garden.

SDNP/21/05494/HOUS: 11 The Twitten. Single story rear extension.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3015: 4 Glendyne Close. Poplar fell and replace (Description change 03.11.2021).

DM/21/3272: Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. Erection of 3-bed dwelling.

DM/21/3409: 61 - 63 London Road. Two-storey extension above existing building and Change of Use to first floor from Storage to flats, the development will consist of 11 flats.

DM/21/3715: 12 St Margarets Road. Demolition of an existing conservatory and construction of a two storey extension to the rear of the property and associated fenestration.

DM/21/3729: Windy Ridge, Lingfield Road. Revised location of tree received 03/11/2021 G1 Group of 6 Oak trees - Fell dead tree in the group to a 3m stump. To laterally reduce all East and South boundary overhang of the 2 largest trees by up to 3m blending into the upright crown structure and remove deadwood. The 2 smaller Oaks at rear of group with basal cavities, reduce entire crown by up to 3m.

DM/21/3772: 48 Fairlawn Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3817: 5 Oak Farm Place, Felbridge. (T1) Mature Hazel - Coppice to 1.2m.

DM/21/3823: 48 Shelley Road. Raised roof level to existing single storey rear extension. Fenestration changes. Reformed and raised patio. Extended drive. Partial conversion of existing garage space.

DM/21/3855: 3 Sackville Gardens. Oak Tree (T1) - Crown reduction by up to 4 meters in crown width and height.

DM/21/3859: Part Ground Floor Left Hand Side, 6 High Street. T1 Sycamore - cut back lateral low branches over car park by 2m. T2 Sycamore - cut back lateral low branches over car park by 2m. T3 Holly - cut back lateral low branches over car park by 2m. T4 Hazel - cut back lateral branches over car park by 2.5m. T5 Hazel - cut back lateral low branches over car park by 2.5m. T6 HAZEL - cut back lateral low branches over car park by 2.5m.

DM/21/3862: Tall Oaks, 16 Buckhurst Way. Oak Tree (T1) - Crown reduction of up to 2.5 meters in crown height and width.

Hassocks

DM/21/2841: Land North Of Clayton Mills. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, layout, landscape and scale), for 500 dwellings, (Class C3), with associated infrastructure, open space and landscaping, pursuant to outline planning permission DM/18/4979. (Amended plans recieved 4th November relating to the design and layout of the scheme, including the submission of a sustainability statement).

DM/21/3451: 21 Grand Avenue. 2-storey rear extension.

DM/21/3782: St Annes Gardens. Replacement of timber balcony balustrades to Flats with glass and metal balustrades.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3146: 2 Triangle Road. Proposed two storey side extension. (Amended plans received 05/11/2021).

DM/21/3347: Cafe Rouge, 33 The Broadway. (Amended description 02.11.2021) Re-siting the DDA access ramp to the side, bringing forward the seating area on the left hand side, to match that of the right; a new timber pergola on right hand side area with heating and lighting. Increase in the height of the existing front boundary wall with new ironwork entrance arch.

DM/21/3448: 26 Edward Road. Front porch and first floor bathroom extension.

DM/21/3613: 31 Wealden Way. Beech Tree - thin by 20%.

DM/21/3647: Maytrees, Fox Hill. Extend and convert existing garage and conservatory to form annexe. Please note amended address.

DM/21/3654: The Heights, 1-18 Church Road. Replacement of 82 windows and two corner windows consisting of 6 panels each (all windows and balcony doors in the building). The existing aluminium windows with white frames are to be replaced with UPVC white chamfered sash frames with white chamfered beads.

DM/21/3730: 20 Southdown Close. Side and rear single storey extensions with rear roof lights.

DM/21/3775: 41 Perrymount Road. Installation of kitchen extraction unit, including odour control, silencer and ducting.

DM/21/3785: 6 Burma Close. Mature Oak Tree, Yew Tree, and Hazel to reduce by approximately 6 meters.

DM/21/3806: 13 America Lane. Hip-to-gable loft extension with rear dormer.

DM/21/3813: 1 Rushwood Close. Proposed single storey extension to front elevation to enlarge existing cloakroom into an accessible shower room.

DM/21/3822: 40 And 42 Lucastes Avenue. x1 Ash tree - Fell. x1 Sycamore Tree - Fell. x1- Hazel Tree - Fell.

DM/21/3830: 49 Turners Mill Road. Proposed two storey rear and side extension over existing garage.

DM/21/3848: Birch End, Franklands Village. T1- Silver Birch (dead/dying), fell to ground level.

Horsted Keynes

DM/21/3631: Broadhurst Stables, Broadhurst Manor Road. Single storey extension.

DM/21/3790: 1 Church Cottages, Church Lane. Construct single storey workshop building, new driveway and entrance gate and associated landscaping works.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/3783: The Stables, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Single storey side extension.

DM/21/3811: 2 Berrylands Farm, Sayers Common. Proposed single storey rear orangery extension to living room with flat roof canopy extending over rear of study, including formation of new french door to existing study window; with partial vertical timber cladding to existing rear and side elevation.

DM/21/3815: Dove House, 67 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Two storey side extension of first and second floors over existing ground floor. New second-floor rear-facing dormer. Remodelling of existing single-storey rear extension with alterations to window and door positions and designs.

DM/21/3821: 146 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension, loft extension with rear dormer window and 2 new rooflights to front. Erection of garden room to rear garden.

DM/21/3863: Ladymead Nursing Home, Ladymead, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 - Beech Tree to Cut back to give 2m clearance from building. Remove lower branch from limb growing over building.

Slaugham

DM/21/3761: Foyles Park Road. T1 - Weeping Silver Birch. Remove.

Turners Hill

DM/21/3849: 17 Wren Street. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduction of branches to previous cut points.

West Hoathly

DM/21/3799: Grovelands Farm, Highbrook Lane. Single storey extensions to dwelling and outbuilding, and refurbishment works.

DM/21/3800: Grovelands Farm, Highbrook Lane. Single storey extensions to dwelling and outbuilding, and refurbishment works.

DM/21/3839: Rose Cottage, North Lane. Proposed demolition of existing detached garage. Proposed single storey rear [4m] and side [2.1m] ‘wrap around’ extension incorporating conservation area roof lights to the rear. Proposed removal and replacement of render on external walls to render of matching colour and appearance.

DM/21/3846: Bow Cottage, North Lane. 1 x Beech Tree (T5) - removal, 2 x Ash Trees (T1, T2) - removal.

Wivelsfield

LW/21/0754: Land Opposite South Cottage, South Road, Wivelsfield Green. Outline planning application (some matters reserved except for means of access) for the erection of up to 45 homes (including 40% affordable) and formal and informal open space including new woodland planting and play areas for Wates Developments. The proposed development does not accord with the provisions of the development plan in force in the area in which the land to which the application relates is situated.

Worth

DM/21/3740: The Anchorage, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. Removal of existing conservatory and added extensions to The Anchorage comprising single storey ground floor extensions to the front and rear of the property, with re-designed staircase, infill extension to first floor at the rear of the property, and conversion of existing hipped roofs at the western end of the property to gable ends. Proposed single storey extension to existing annex containing a Swimming Pool, Gym and Cinema/Kitchen Room, with two pitched roofs connected by a sedum flat roof over the Swimming Pool with rooflights to each room. Annex extension limited to extents of existing hard standing tennis court.

DM/21/3798: 4 Spring Gardens, Copthorne. (T1) Mature Beech - reduce back crown 2-3 metres from house side.