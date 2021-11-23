For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council website.

Albourne

DM/21/3980: 2 Oak Cottages, Truslers Hill Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Planning applications submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 15-19. Photo: Google Maps

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/20/2671: Burgess Hill Golf Academy, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill. Realignment of existing car park, provision of new access off B2036 Cuckfield Road, demolition of part of the existing driving range building at the Burgess Hill, Golf Centre and associated hard and soft landscaping at the Oak Barn Restaurant. Additional heritage and highways information received 28/10/20. Additional transport technical note received 16/11/21.

Balcombe

DM/21/3913: School House, London Road. Two storey extension to the north of the property and single storey side extension to the south of the property.

DM/21/3927: Rivendell, 7 Combers. Retrofitting the existing garage as a habitable room to be part of the existing house. Extending second garage to align with the front of the house. Rendering existing brick, installing new timber cladding. Demolish greenhouse to rear of building. Installing sliding folding doors to west elevation Internal alterations. Extending front driveway with permeable surface.

DM/21/3950: Albany, Deanland Road. Sycamores (S1, S2, S3 and S4) and beeches (B1, B2, B3 and B4) - raise the crown to a maximum of 2 metres. Sycamore sapling (S5) and Ash (A1) to remove.

Bolney

DM/21/2688: Stonerocks Farm, Cross Colwood Lane. (Amended redline plans received 12/11/2021) Proposed siting of three luxury glamping pods together with associated landscaping and car parking.

DM/21/3903: Forde Cottage, Crossways. Single-storey side extension with external dimensions of 3.4 m by 2.4 m, internal alterations, and change existing shower room to a utility room.

DM/21/4004: Hops House, Stairbridge Lane. Demolition of existing rear conservatory to be replaced with new single storey extension, deepening of existing basement and erection of portico on front elevation.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/1991: Victoria House, 66 Victoria Road. Demolition of existing commercial building and erection of 7 no. flats (1)x1 bedroom and (6) x2 bedroom flats. Amended plans received 12.11.2021 showing design amendments to the building to include a raised parapet and render on the top floor, section of dropped kerb for parking access and enlarged bin stores.

DM/21/3904: 29 Newport Road. Eucalyptus - fell.

DM/21/3915: 6 Johnson Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3920: 96 Woodland Avenue. Single-storey rear extension with internal amendments.

DM/21/3942: 15 Burdocks Drive. T1 English Oak- Remove Lowest branch on West side. Remove sub branch above this growing towards house. Prune back house side of lateral crown by approx. 2-2.5m. Remove epicormic growth on main stems. Retain low epicormic growth screening house to rear.

DM/21/3962: Little Orchards, Birchwood Grove Road. Proposed first floor addition to front elevation, ground floor entrance reconfigured, 2 no. front facing dormers, enlargement of rear dormer, single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3974: 6 Lurgashall. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace the existing conservatory.

DM/21/3975: 23 Pinehurst. 1 x T1 Quercus Robur - reduction of crown by 1.5- 2m.

DM/21/3978: 121 Station Road. Proposed two storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3912: Queens Hall, High Street. Change of use of land adjacent to Queens Hall from private use and partial allotment garden to community use in association with Queens Hall (F2 Local Community Use Category).

DM/21/3936: Cuckfield Sewage Treatment Works, Cuckfield Bypass. Removal of the existing 20m high tower and replace with a new 20m high mast and supporting equipment, along with ancillary development.

DM/21/3938: Dumbrells, Church Platt. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/18/3863 - to replace the existing/approved drawings by GWP for LMA drawings 2819. PL02, SP01, SP02.

DM/21/3940: Dumbrells, Church Platt. Demolition of existing dwelling and various out buildings/existing garage and provision of new replacement 3no bedroom dwelling and detached double garage and shed.

Ditchling

SDNP/21/05243/HOUS: 19 Nevill Cottages. Erection of a bike shed and a bin store.

East Grinstead

DM/21/3932: Three Trees, Worsted Lane. Ground floor rear extension projecting 4.5m along the length of the rear elevation and connecting to the existing garage. First floor rear extension set down from main roof and projecting not more than 3m from the existing home.

DM/21/3998: Swiss Cottage, Lingfield Road. First floor side extension with internal alterations.

Hassocks

DM/21/3733: 36 Ockenden Way. Erect a single storey rear extension. Create a rear raised terrace with level access from the main property, that has a glazed balustrade and stairs leading down to the existing garden area.

DM/21/3750: Land At Wellhouse Lane, Burgess Hill. Outline application for 10x self-build plots for 6x 2-bedroom, 4 person bungalows and 4x 3-bedroom, 6 person bungalows. All matters to be reserved except for Access.

DM/21/3784: 14 London Road. Proposed single storey extension to front elevation and two storey extension.

DM/21/3919: 27 Queens Drive. Demolition of existing garage and erection of new single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3956: 21D The Crescent. Proposed single storey side extension and replace two doors on rear elevation with bi-fold doors.

DM/21/3995: 13 Ravenswood. Outbuilding in rear garden.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3893: 3 Lucas Way. (G1) Hedgerow, 7 x Laurels, 3 x Yews, 2 x Beech, 1 x Oak, 1 x Holly - reduce by 1 -1.5m. (T1) Beech Tree (bordering 26 Sergison Close) - reduce by 1 - 1.5m. (T2) Sycamore - remove the overhang branches into 26 Sergison Close by 2m. (T3) Ash Tree - fell. (T4) Ash - remove 2 dead limbs. (T5) Ash Tree - remove overhanging single branch onto 2 Lucas Way by 8m. (T6) Alder - fell.

DM/21/3933: The Barn, Balcombe Road. Garden building.

DM/21/3977: Harvester Restaurant, Beech Hurst Gardens, Butlers Green Road. Installation of replacement illuminated and non-illuminated signs.

DM/21/3984: 10 George Avenue. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/21/3992: Nenagh, 1 Chillis Wood Road. Replacement decking to rear or property (decking is above 300mm from ground level) Decking is in the same location as previous decking which has been removed.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/1062: Kingsland Laines, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Reserved matters application (pursuant to outline planning permission 12/01540/OUT) relating to matters of appearance, landscape, layout and scale for the construction of a 70-bedroom care home and associated car parking, waste and recycling store, cycle store, foul and surface water drainage, landscaping and tree works, boundary treatments, garden structures, greenhouse and garden shed. Amended plans received 15th November showing revised design to proposed building, landscaping and drainage proposals.

DM/21/2877: Wickham Corner, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of planning condition no 2 relating to planning application HP/01/00055/FUL - to allow the use of the garage as additional living accommodation. The number of car parking spaces are unaffected by this change.

DM/21/3820: Land West Of Lodge Cottage, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed addition of a triple garage with home office. Amendment to planning permission DM/18/2698 (which is under construction).

DM/21/3931: 37 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension and internal works.

DM/21/3939: Land Adjacent To 1 Trinity Court, Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. Yew Tree (T1,T2 and T3) - reduce Eastern side of crown by 1.5m. (Amended description of location of trees).

DM/21/3964: 5 Fairfield Crescent, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing detached garage and storage structure on west of property boundary. Construction of single storey side extension to east and west side of existing bungalow. Two storey rear extension and loft space conversion with extension to front south elevation. New west roof slope with dormer window unit 2.3m max width in conjunction with rooflight units New property entrance to be repositioned on east elevation.

DM/21/3996: Alders Farm, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. Notification for Prior approval of a change of use of two thirds of the barn into a residential dwelling, with the remaining third retained as storage. The internal layout is arranged with primary accommodation on the eastern elevation and an open plan living / dining area to the western end. All habitable rooms will have new windows / external doors.

Lindfield

DM/21/3966: 138 The Welkin. Proposed loft conversion with a rear dormer and Juliette balcony, two front roof light windows and an obscure glass non opening window to the side.

DM/21/3973: 65 Savill Road. Rear dormer loft conversion.

DM/21/4000: 15 Blackthorns. Rear two storey extension with new front porch.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/2895: Hooklands Farm, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Demolition of agricultural store and construction of new building for Class E (Business), B2 (General Industry) and B8 (Storage and Distribution) (Corrected plans and supporting statement received 16.11.2021. Revised plan and description received 18.11.2021).

DM/21/3953: Cudwells Court, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Replace existing garden room with a new single storey garden room, hard and soft landscaping and internal alterations to kitchen, bathroom and master en-suite.

DM/21/3960: 1 The Copse, Lindfield. Removal of existing timber garden room and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/21/3961: Cudwells Court, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Replace existing garden room with a new single storey garden room, hard and soft landscaping and internal alterations to kitchen, bathroom and master en-suite.

DM/21/3988: 17 Grey Alders, Lindfield. Double storey side extension and front porch.

Slaugham

DM/21/3955: 2 Portwood Cottages, The Street, Warninglid. Construction of single-storey rear extension following removal of 20th century prefabricated porch and lean-to, and associated landscape works.

DM/21/3957: 2 Portwood Cottages, The Street, Warninglid. Construction of single-storey rear extension following removal of 20th century prefabricated porch and lean-to, and associated landscape works.

DM/21/3967: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Variation to condition 3 relating to planning application 14/00271/FUL to extend the use of the temporary tented café for a further three years to 2024.

West Hoathly

DM/21/3979: The Pot Shop, Selsfield Road. Medium Oak (A) - 1.5m crown reduction. Large Yew (B) - 2m crown reduction.

DM/21/3985: The Red House, North Lane. Ash Tree (T1) - Fell Due to Ash die back.

Westmeston

LW/21/088: Kidds Acre, Kidds Acre Farm, Hundred Acre Lane, Wivelsfield. Single storey rear extension.

Wivelsfield

LW/21/0879: 36 Ash Way, Haywards Heath. Garage conversion for creation of rear outbuilding.

Worth

DM/21/3952: 29 Spring Gardens, Copthorne. T1, T2 and T3 English oak trees - Crown reduce height and lateral spreads back to previous pruning points removing approximately 2m in re-growth and remove epicormic growths from main stems up to a height of 5m from ground level.