Bus times and routes in Mid Sussex to change next month

Bus times and some routes in Mid Sussex are changing next month.

From Monday, September 3, many of the existing routes are being altered to give new journey opportunities and to improve reliability, Compass Travel has said.

In particular there will be direct bus routes to serve new housing estates in Haywards Heath at Penlands Green and Ridgeway.

The changes are as follows:

30: Will now operate via Ridgeway and Bolding Way – instead of via America Lane.

31: Will now serve operate to Cuckfield via Penlands Green – instead of to Lindfield.

33: All journeys now operate via Rocky Lane. Service to Crawley now with new route 62.

35/36: Off-peak journeys now run across Burgess Hill linking both sides of the town.

39: Will now operate via America Lane – instead of Northlands Wood and Bolding Way.

62: New service from Northlands Wood and Haywards Heath to Balcombe and Crawley.

166: Timing changes to most journeys to improve reliability.

Chris Chatfield, Compass Travel managing director, said: “We are very pleased that we can now serve several new housing estates in Mid Sussex and that these bus route changes give a number of new journey opportunities. We are always trying to improve our services and look forward to receiving feedback from the public.”

Representatives from Compass Travel are due to attend The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath next Tuesday (August 21), to answer questions and give out the new timetables, a spokesman for the town council said.

New timetable books will also be in the town council offices soon.

To view the Mid Sussex area changes planned by Compass Travel, please visit: https://haywardsheath.gov.uk/Default.aspxin.

