Cuckfield and Lindfield prepare for final-day relegation fight

Cuckfield CC captain Ben Candfield. Picture by Steve Robards

Both sides must win this Saturday if they are to have any hope of staying in the Premier Division and Division 2 respectively.

Saturday saw Cuckfield fall to relegation rivals Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC in a huge game at the bottom.

Neither team are safe yet but Hastings & St Leonards Priory are in the box seat with a 16 point lead going into the final game.

Lindfield CC skipper Simon Shivnarain. Picture by Malcolm Page

Seventh-placed Brighton & Hove CC are just five points ahead of Hastings.

Cuckfield will have to overcome recently-crowned champions Preston Nomads CC away from home, and hope other results go there way, if they are to secure their Premier Division status for next season.

Lindfield beat second-from-bottom Preston Nomads CC 2nd XI to move 24 points clear of the relegation zone.

A victory for the Swans on Saturday at home to already-relegated Roffey CC 2nd XI would guarantee their survival.

Swans captain Simon Shivnarain said: "We have a chance of staying up, but we are not complacent and know that will have to give 100 per cent effort against a good Roffey side."

Haywards Heath CC, meanwhile, were relegated from the Premier Division on Saturday after they were beaten by Roffey CC.

Heath were promoted from Division 2 in 2019, but the Sussex Cricket League campaign was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.