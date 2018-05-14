Burgess Hill Town announce youth football merger

Burgess Hill Town FC have announced that, for the 2018/19 season, the club will be expanding further into the community by merging with Athletico Burgess Hill Youth FC to form Burgess Hill Town FC Juniors.

A statement on the club's website said: "Burgess Hill Town FC will now extend our youth programme to include young footballers from the age of five – with the intention and expectation that players will progress through to our existing U18’s, our BHTFC/PACA Academy programme (U19’s) and U23's teams. We want to provide a genuine ‘football pathway’ for local boys and girls to play senior football with our men’s and women’s first teams at the Green Elephant Stadium!

"With Burgess Hill Town FC’s rise up the football pyramid over the last few years bringing wider support from the local population, the club is eager to support the town’s community further. The club feel that the best way to do this, is to offer youngsters the chance to develop their skills and have lots of fun by getting involved in playing football for their local non-league club.

"Burgess Hill Town FC Juniors will have age groups from U6’s through to U16’s. They will play in the club’ green and black colours and compete in leagues throughout Sussex and the South East. Supported by FA Qualified Coaches, who will set the standards for development and fun, it will be a great place for all boys and girls from the local community and surrounding area to play football.

"If you’re interested in signing up to one of our teams, please contact: Vince Alfieri on, Tel: 07543979454 or Email: juniors@burgesshilltownfc.co.uk"

Video: Athlete Lucy does the double in hurdles



Heath u15s bring home the silverware