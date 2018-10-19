Burgess Hill Town chairman accepts Ian Chapman's resignation

Burgess Hill Town chairman Kevin Newell has accepted Ian Chapman's resignation after 'much deliberation and consultation'.

Chapman offered his resignation after the club's 8-0 hammering by Bognor Regis Town. But Newell and Chapman decided that the manager would take a short leave of absence before making a decision.

Ian Chapman

But the chairman announced on the club's website that Chapman would be leaving with immediate effect.

The statement in full said: "After much deliberation and consultation, and a further discussion with Ian Chapman, I have decided to accept his resignation with immediate effect.

"This was not an easy decision. Since he joined Burgess Hill Town FC over 6 years ago, Chappers has been an integral part of this club, not only in respect of the first team management but overseeing the progress of the U18’s and U23’s, and has led the first team to the highest level of football that the club has ever played. Nevertheless, we both recognised that the team has not progressed over the past couple of seasons in the way we would both have liked, and in football, as in life, sometimes a change is needed.

"I want to express my thanks to Ian for his wholehearted commitment to the club and his support for me and the ‘off the field’ team. He is highly regarded at the club both as a manager and as a man that I am pleased to call a friend. I know that such friendship and his affection for the club will survive this parting. I also want to thank Ian’s family who have enthusiastically helped and supported the club throughout his time here.

"I will now turn my attention to the question of Ian’s replacement and I will consult further over the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, Simon Wormull and John Rattle will remain in charge of first team matters, and my thanks to them for the way they have taken this on board so seamlessly."