Burgess Hill Town general manager Rattle: 'Ian has taken the club to a level of football that we never thought we would be playing at'

Burgess Hill Town general manager John Rattle has praised Ian Chapman after the club announced he would be taking a short ;eave of absence.

Chapman offered his resignation following the 8-0 defeat to Bognor Regis Town on Tuesday night.

But a club statement from chairman Kevin Newell said: "Ian has agreed to take a short leave of absence, so we can both decide on the best way forward for the club."

Rattle, who is also the club’s general manager, said: “We have got another game Saturday now and you cant change that. “Obviously it was very disappointing latst night [Bognor result], very disappointing. But we have prepare for a game Saturday.”

It is unknown how long the leave of absence will be.

But Rattle had nothing but praise for Chapman. He said: “Ian has been with the club for seven years and he’s taken the club to a level of football that we never thought we would be playing at.

“Obviously it’s not just a case of walking away. He and Kevin need to discuss the details on that.”

The Hillians are now preparing for tough tie away at Bishops Stortford.

Rattle added: “Simon and I are putting the training together for Thursday night and getting the team ready for Saturday.

“There’s not an easy one and last night showed at the moment, it’s a very clinical league. It wasn’t an 8-0 and we obviously didn’t deserve to win a game of football. This football league is very harsh.”