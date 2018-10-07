Burgess Hill Town offer football for £1 for Non League Day

Burgess Hill Town have announced they will be offering "Football for £1" at our game against Haringey Borough.

Burgess Hill Town Football Club’s General Manager, John Rattle, said: “We want as many people as possible to come and watch football at their local football club. With no Premier League games over that weekend, we hope supporters come from ‘far and wide’ to the Green Elephants Stadium, to see a good standard of football for just £1 – U18’s will still go free!”

Rattle added: “We will be working with Kick It Out to raise awareness both prior and at the game – so come down and enjoy a game of Non-League football.”

Kick It Out, Grassroots Manager, Tajean Hutton, said: “Non-League Day is a brilliant initiative all about getting down to support your local team, and we hope our involvement will help bring local communities closer together with their club, regardless of background.”