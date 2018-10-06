Burgess Hill Town suffer late heartbreak as former Bristol Rovers and Norwich City striker denies them three points

A last minute minute goal by Jamie Cureton denied Burgess Hill Town their first league win of the season.

Goals from Pat Harding and Ben Pope looked to be enough for all three points at Bishops Stortford, but the former Norwich City and Bristol Rovers striker scored in the 90th minute, his second of the game, to claim a point for the home side.

This was Simon Wormull and John Rattle's first game in charge after Ian Chapman took a short leave of absence in his role as manager.

Melford Simpson and Karly Akehurst both scored to give Haywards Heath Town a 2-0 win at home to Sittingbourne.

Hassocks lost 2-1 at home to Crawley Down Gatwick with Phil Johnson scoring the Robins' goal.

John Noakes scored two at St Francis Rangers lost 4-2 away to Seaford Town.