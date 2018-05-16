Less travelling, but more Sussex derbies for Hillians

With the restructure of the leagues, Burgess Hill Town will have less travelling next year and face more Sussex derbies with Whitehawk, Lewes and Bognor all coming into the Bostik Premier.

Chapman said: “The games won’t be easy because local derbies never are but I’ll be honest with you, the travelling was a problem last year and it makes it hard work for the players. So now it’s more local, we will know more about the other teams and players.

Ian Chapman

“If Whitehawk flex their muscles they will be one of the teams trying to get out of the league so that will be a real hard fixture.

“Lewes done really well last year, they are a big club who have played at this level and higher for a long time, Darren (Freeman) and Ross (Standen) have done a great job there. They will be one who could do really well.

“Then you have Bognor coming down and you have got three real difficult teams coming into the league. But we have got to try and better ourselves.”

Chapman is expecting an announcement on new signings by the end of this week.

