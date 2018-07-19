Open training session a ‘reward’ for fans says Chapman

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman feels that an open training session is a good reward for the supporters after there backing of the team through a difficult 2017/18 season.

Chapman and his squad will be training at the The Green Elephant Stadium on 21 July, and welcome all supporters to come along and watch Chapman and assistant Stuart Tuck prepare the squad for another season in the Bostik Premier.

They will be joined by the newly formed Hillians junior section who will be introduced to the first team, along with there parents.

Gates open at 11:30am, the Hillians Bar will be open from Midday, and food will be available.

Season tickets can also be purchased on the day as the club have extended their half price ticket offer for the weekend.

Chapman wants to show his gratitude to the supporters in this session and felt the introduction of the new Hill youth team will greatly benefit the club.

He said: “Last year our support was really good, when we were struggling at the end of the season they really helped the side.

“We’ve got a lot young players coming along who are part of our juniors and they will be there.

“It’s important that Burgess Hill has players coming through their youth system because we’re not big spenders so we must make sure we do things the right way and we get young lads into the club who want to play for the first team eventually.”

Chapman also confirmed that the pitch was in good order after a recent incident involving a burst pipe and expects it to be in use in a weeks time.

He added: “I’ve been told they’ve been putting water on it so hopefully the game on 28 July against Haywards Heath Town will be fine and then we can look forward to the season on there.”

Having played there first pre-season friendly against East Grinstead Town, Chapman praised his sides hard work in the off season and gave thanks to his assistant Stuart Tuck for putting the players throught their paces.

Chapman added: “Stuart has put on all the sessions and has put a really good pre-season on.

“The boys have worked really hard so far but we’ve still got a month to go until the start of the season so we’re still fine tuning.

“We’ve got Hassocks on Thursday (19 July) and we’ll take a full strength squad down and look at our new players.”

