'He's not the right fit for us at the moment' - Chapman on Connor Tighe's Burgess Hill Town departure

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman wants 'people at our football club that want to play for our football club' after the departure of forward Connor Tighe on Sunday.

Fan-favourite Tighe played in the Hillians' 3-0 home defeat to AFC Hornchurch on Saturday and this proved to be the final game for the club.

Chapman paid tribute to Tighe but felt that they were going down 'different roads' and that it wasn't 'beneficial' for the forward to stay at the Leylands Park outfit.

he said: "We want people at our football club that want to play for our football club and if they don't want to do that they leave and we get other people in.

"Where Connor's concerned, we were just going down different roads so to speak. He's a really good footballer but I just felt where we are at the moment he isn't beneficial for us, therefore we need to be getting people in who work really hard for the team because we've got to get some results.

"I'd like to thank Connor for all he's done for the club but that's the reality sometimes."

Tighe had been playing in midfield for Hill, with his natural striking position being occupied by new boys Ben Pope and Kieron Pamment.

Chapman felt that Tighe had struggled to adapt to his new role in the middle of the park, and was of the belief that the player was 'not the right fit for us at the moment'.

He added: "Connor has been playing in midfield and it was hard because we couldn't get Connor on the ball enough and I just felt it was a waste.

"Connor is a fantastic footballer but we weren't getting him on the ball enough so he's not the right fit for us at the moment therefore he can go and play his football somewhere else."

The Hill boss also emphasised the need for players that work hard for the shirt and want to stay at the club and revealed that another of his forwards had been placed on the transfer list.

Chapman said: "Aaron Joseph-Smith doesn't want to be at the club. From the start of the season he's been travelling and all that so we've put him on the transfer list which is a shame but we need something different and we need people to work harder."