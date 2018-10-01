'My services are no longer needed' - Connor Tighe leaves Burgess Hill Town

Connor Tighe has left Burgess Hill Town.

The striker's goals was instrumental in helping keep @Burgess Hill Town up last season.

But on Sunday he tweeted: "My Services are no longer needed, all the best to everyone at @Official_BHTFC for the rest of the season! Keep on fighting #hillians."

Fans and fellow players had reacted to the news.Jack Naldrett tweeted: "What is going on with the world. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for single handedly keeping us up last year. I’ll never forget that. Shame you weren’t played in your actual positionWhat could of been Thank you Connor. You’ll always be Magic"

Fellow Hillian Tom Cadman said: "From 16 to 21 playing in the same teams together, training day in day out together! I seen what you got mate, proper talent! Just dont sack it off now and get back enjoying it! A new chapter for you... You never no whats around the corner! Much love brother x"

Leyton Orient fans Lexi Hangles knows where they want Tighe to end up next. They tweeted: "As much as this hurts me as a Burgess Hill fan incredibly... @leytonorientfc This boy is an absolute gem,raw ability,but class absolute class,if managed right can go as far as he wants,v capable of playing NL,Can only recommend and rate him in the highest regard #lofc"

Hangles also praised Tighe's contribution: "Connor Tighe played 19Games and scored 9Goals last year in a team that finished second bottom,and only got 37Points...He helped us get 5points with his goals if i'm right 4points off Harlow 1point off Dulwich, And this is only goals,if you counted his assists...Wow"