Burgess Hill Runners at Barns Green - Boxall and Armstrong lead the way

Barns Green was the centre of the running calendar this week for Burgess Hill Runners.

An undulating road course with the option of two distances to run ( 10k and Half marathon ) and it also happened to be a club championship race.

First home in the 10k for the club was Kirtsy Armstrong (42:38), she was followed by Neil Phillpot (43:06), Gayle Tyler (46:45), Stuart Condie (47:06), Richard Neale (47:52), Martin Skeats (49:27), Mark Santer (49:49), Jean Leak (53:10), Oliver Jones (54:11), Mark Craigs (54:16), Chris Page (57:21), Kim Gow (58:49), Pauline Sutherland (01:00:24), Wendy White (01:01:57), Gene Lowson (01:02:36), Jocelyn Coppard (01:06:39), David Clark (01:07:44), Linda Russell (01:09:03) and Rebecca Slattery - Kavanagh (01:22:39).

SEE ALSO Collins leads home Burgess Hill Runners at Willow Hill | Burgess Hill Runners’ Hannah and Giles shine in tough races | Burgess Hill Runners enjoy a trundle to Chichester

Half Marathon: Jon Boxall was the first home in (01:25:33), followed by Oliver Day (01:26:28), Stuart Church (01:27:40), Robert Shalloe (01:28:33), Gary Woolven (01:33:55), Andrew Bishop (01:38:19), Jack Maynard (01:38:40), Debbie Saint (01:47:50), Christopher Marr (01:48:23), Oliver Dewdney (01:50:32),Benny Coxhill (01:56:11), Jonathan Lane (01:58:33), Florence Wolfe (01:59:18), Christelle Maugiron (02:00:39), Jane Owen (02:00:52), Malcolm Johnson (02:02:49), Hugh Stevenage (02:02:51), Simon Lock (02:04:50), Angela Bower (02:07:19), Briege Toner (02:09:07), Carole Mills (02:10:47), Clare Payne (02:12:09), Katie Thompson (02:12: 10), Natalie Banbury (02:16:35), Andrew Rowe (02:16:40), Jill Craigs (02:17:13), Caroline John (02:17:13), Stephanie Harding (02:19:44) and Claire Giles (02:21:19).

Eslewhere on the Sunday the WSFRL league continued with the ' Windlesham Whip '. The top ten point scorers for the club were: Leigh Smith (27:15) finally getting his ten points, had been so close for a long time. Followed by Douglas Cooper (31:06), Annette Maynard (33:08), Nigel Cruttenden (33:43), Phil Latham (33:44), John Palmer (35:48), Jayne Leaney (36:20), Laura Walton (36:29), Tlou Mati (37:03) and Karl Richards (39:04).

Up in Scotland three of our runners had decide to go north of the border and take on the 'Glasgow Half Marathon '. Allison Willcox (02:51:21), Malcolm Slater (02:51:22) and Michelle Sutherland (02:51:21) all completed the event.

In Surrey Helen Pratt and Matt Wilson took on ' Run Box Hill ' 10k. A very hilly course as the name suggests. Matt was first back in a time of (59:49) and Helen finished in (01:04:01).

On the Saturday Mark Nicholls traveled to Bristol to compete in the ' Green Man Ultra ', A 45 mile course over some tough terrain. A brilliant run by Mark as he finished in Fourth place with a great time of (07:26:29). Awesome effort!