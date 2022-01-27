Haywards Heath Harriers and Burgess Hill Runners impress - in Sussex and Surrey

Under the Sussex Athletics banner the event was attended by athletics clubs from across Sussex.

There were three planned races starting with the Masters Men over 50, over 60 and over 70 at 1pm, followed by the Masters women, over 35, over 45, over 55 and over 65 at 1.40. The final race of the day was the Masters men over 40 at 2.25. All races were made up of two 2.5 mile loops with a five mile course overall.

This race starts on a short flat course before rising slowing over the course of a mile to the top of the bowl with an accent of around 400ft.

Emma Singer with her medals

To the side of a cattle grid, it then starts to go downhill and turns right around the bottom of a field before starting to rise again arcing back to the cattle grid. At the grid you begin an amazing long swooping down hill section that takes back to either the second lap or the finish.

Haywards Heath Harriers’ Emma Singer had a stormer of a run in the vet women’s over 35s race to finish in second place and take silver. She finished third overall in the whole race.

It was Emma’s first cross country race for the Harriers. The over 35s women’s team also won the gold medal in the team event. The team comprised Singer, Gemma Morgan and Carys Hind.

In the over 45 women’s race the Harriers ladies finished fourth in the team event, led home by Lins Blain in 11th place.

Haywards Heath Harriers take bronze - Tim Hicks, Mark Sykes and Carl Bicknell

Marion Hemsworth won an individual medal when she came a super second place in the women’s over 65s race.

In the men’s race, Jamie Topping finished in seventh place overall, a super result as it was also Jamie’s first ever cross country race. The over 40s men finished in fourth place.

In the over 50s, the Harriers men finished in eighth place overall led home by Tim Miller in 12th place.

The Harriers over 60s men won bronze, with Tim Hicks, Carl Bicknell and Mark Sykes involved.

Gold for HHH trio Gemma Morgan, Emma Singer and Carys Hind

Haywards Heath Harrier results: MV50: Tim Miller, 32:21; Dave Warren, 33:41; Mark Davies, 41:40; Michael Parish 46:58. V60: Tim Hicks, 34:30; Carl Bicknell, 37:18; Mark Sykes 37:29; Eric Hepburn 37:48.

FV35: Emma Singer, 32:20; Gemma Morgan, 38:20; Cary’s Hind, 48:42. MV45: Lindsey Blain 37:15; Jacqueline Barnes 41:34; Katherine Buckeridge 42:11; Sarah Hamilton 43:37; Shelagh Robinson, 44:25. FV65: Marion Hemsworth, 45:11.

MV40: Jamie Topping, 28:30; Marcus Kimmins, 29:14; Andy Hind, 30:12; James Moffat, 30:18; Simeon Wishlade 32:57; Greg Hilton, 34:15; Chris Faulkner, 37:33.

Harriers Parkrun round-up

There were parkrun wins for Harvey Alcock and Sean Duff, and personal bests for Katie Reed, Ian Tomkins, Jonathan Beckett and Ben Duncan.

Clair parkrun: 1st Harvey Alcock 18:59; 3rd Pete Francis 20:24; 6th Simon Robinson 20:54; 12th Paul Cousins 22:03; 18th Katie Reed 23:03 (pb); 25th Jason Robinson 23:32; 40th Phil Scott 25:18; 97th Carl Bicknell 31:13.

Preston Park parkrun: 68th Ian Tomkins 22:09 (pb); 231st Michael Essex 26:27.

Hastings parkrun: 40th James Smyth 22:12.

Hove Prom parkrun: 7th Jonathan Beckett 17:43 (pb); 237th Rosie Beckett 25:45.

Worthing parkrun: 9th Ben Duncan 17:04; 10th Russ Mullen 17:13; 164th Chris Glanfield 24:27.

Hogmoor Inclosure parkrun: 24th Abby Ross 23:04.

Ifield Mill Pond parkrun: 1st Sean Duff 19:34.

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

The Winter Tanners dominated the schedule this week.

BHR was represented by a host of runners who made the trip to Leatherhead, Surrey, to take part.

This challenge is not for the faint-hearted, with the options of a 20 mile or 30 mile walk or run, which does not follow a marked route, along cross country footpaths and bridleways.

Nine brave Burgess Hill Runners took on the 20 mile route. First up for BHR was Daniel Belton in 4h32, followed by Nick Dawson (6h06), Steph Harding (6h05), Thomas Peel-Yates (6h43), Sarah Thompson (6h54), Simon Thompson (6h54), Oliver Day (7h06), Ruth Day (7h06) and Errol Curling (7h09).