Post Office in Haywards Heath reopens after ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The Post Office in Haywards Heath has reopened after closing this morning due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Two signs were seen on the empty Co-op unit windows in South Road, where Post Office services are currently being offered. Here is how we broke the news this morning.

The empty Co-op unit in Haywards Heath where Post Office services are currently being offered. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for the Post Office told the Middy: “The Haywards Heath branch was delayed in opening this morning due to unforeseen circumstances, and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused to customers.

“We’re pleased to confirm the branch opened around midday and is serving customers as usual – once again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

One of the signs seen this morning. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

