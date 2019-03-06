Magistrates’ court results, week beginning February 4

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Jeff Sophie, 29, c/o Old Farm Close, Haywards Heath, was convicted in his absence of driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, in Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £300 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

George Thomas, 31, of Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill, pleaded guilty to drink driving (95mg alcohol in 100ml blood, compared with the legal limit of 80mg) on the A272 at Scaynes Hill. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £294 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Charles Gilmartin, 67, of Swallow Street, Turners Hill, pleaded guilty to harassment by sending unwanted letters to a woman in Haywards Heath. He was given a 14 week jail sentence, suspended for two years, with a £115 victim services surcharge, and £500 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting two people, or going to their homes.

Euphemia Holdingbarnes, 74, of Willow Gardens, Hurstpierpoint, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath alcohol specimen after driving in Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint, driving without a licence, and failing to answer bail. She was banned from driving for a year, with a £100 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Archie Gates, 21, of King George Avenue, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Crawley. He was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Danny Williams, 40, of Sark Close, Broadfield, pleaded guilty to theft of leather belts (value £309.60) from Broadleys in East Grinstead, common assault in East Grinstead, and possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Crawley. He was fined £40, with £309.60 compensation.

