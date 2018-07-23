Burgess Hill park achieves national best green spaces rating

St John’s Park in Burgess Hill has joined Beech Hurst Gardens in Haywards Heath in being recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the very best in the world.

The public open spaces are among 1,883 UK parks and green spaces to receive a prestigious Green Flag Award this year – the mark of a quality park or green space.

The international award, which rates quality green spaces from national favourites to hidden gems, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

For the first time St John’s Park in Burgess Hill has been recognised with an award.

An old Roman Road traverses the park, which is adjacent to the town centre.

Councillor Gary Marsh, Mid Sussex District Council cabinet member for service delivery, said: “We are delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the 12th consecutive year.

“Our green spaces are well used and highly valued by residents and visitors to Mid Sussex, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining and continuing to develop the quality of our spaces.”

Paul Todd, international Green Flag Award scheme manager, added: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.”

