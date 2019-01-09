Here are the major Mid Sussex projects expected to see progress in 2019

2019 is set to be an exciting year for Mid Sussex with progress expected on a number of major developments in the area.

Plans have now gone in for the Northern Arc, which could see up to 3,500 new homes built on land north of Burgess Hill.

Homes England has submitted an outline planning application which has been described by Mid Sussex District Council as a ‘significant step forward’.

The district council says major projects expected to see progress in the coming year include:

A2300 improvements

The Green Character Area sketch of the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill. Picture: Homes England

A major project milestone was reached in November with the appointment of the design and build contractor Jackson Civil Engineering. Construction is scheduled to complete in March 2021.

The Hub

Construction is continuing on the 4,000 m2 DPD warehouse, the first of six phases of development to be delivered on the site. A planning application for the second phase of development was received in December, which in addition to the phase 1 development will deliver over 5,000m of employment space. The second building will be occupied by Roche. Read more: Regeneration of Burgess Hill takes a step forward

Digital Infrastructure

Work at the Fairbridge Way site in Burgess Hill is progressing well. Councillor Andrew MacNaughton and Colin Whelan of Glenbeigh Developments Ltd

The council is currently talking with the market about industry innovations and the creation a scaffold network of digital infrastructure in Burgess Hill. These discussions will help to inform a tendering process later in the year.

Fairbridge Way

The project to transform the former waste water treatment works into land that’s ready for new housing is almost complete. The new road bridge has now been finished and work is progressing well to install the required road infrastructure, foul water and surface water drainage. The remaining works are due to be completed by late spring, early summer 2019, at which point the land will be ready for housebuilders to purchase. Read more: VIDEO: Early works underway for ‘superb new development’ in Burgess Hill

Goddard’s Green

An artists impression of the new Lidl store in Burgess Hill (photo from planning application's design and access statement)

Funding of £4m from the Local Growth Fund (LGF) and £6.5m from the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) has been secured to install essential mitigation measures at Goddard’s Green Waste Water Treatment Works. The improvement works will reduce odour emissions from the treatment plant, reducing the risk of odour nuisance for people living on the north western edge of Burgess Hill near The Triangle leisure centre. Detailed design and procurement is work underway and construction is scheduled to begin in early 2019 and to complete in December 2019.

Lidl

A new Lidl is set to be built in Leylands Road, in replacement of the existing store at The Martlets Shopping Centre. The build is expected to take up to eight months, with a view to opening the store this summer, a spokesman said. Read more: Lidl reveals plans for ‘fantastic new store’ in Burgess Hill

