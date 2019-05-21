Boots pharmacy closure: Retailer reveals why it is closing Haywards Heath store

Boots has confirmed why it is closing its pharmacy in Haywards Heath.

The pharmacy in America Lane, Bentswood, Haywards Heath, is closing on Saturday, June 29.

Upset residents and councillors outside Boots Pharmacy in America Lane, Haywards Heath. Photo by Steve Robards

A spokesman for Boots said: "At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most.

"It is never a decision we take lightly when looking to close a store and we are touched by the petition our customers and the local council have created.

"Unfortunately we have taken the decision to close the store on America Lane in Haywards Heath and can confirm the store will be closing on June 29.

"Healthcare provision for local communities is important to us and we are happy to meet with the local council to discuss how we ensure that our patients and customers still get access to the medicines and healthcare advice they need.

"Our store in South Road in Haywards Heath will remain open and will offer pharmacy services to our customers."

