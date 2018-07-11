Town’s River of Poppies to remember and celebrate

In memory of all those who have fallen in battle, but also to celebrate peace, a very special event will be held in Haywards Heath this Sunday.

The community is aiming to create a river of 10,000 poppies throughout the area, with the first being planted at a Strictly Poppies military parade and event.

Already more than 6,000 poppies have been made in workshops held in schools, care homes and local community centres to make the iconic symbol.

On the day, there’ll be a parade led by Deputy Lieutenant Col. Richard Putnam and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Caroline Nicholls, followed by a brass band, British Legion, veterans, cadets, scouts and guides.

A Festival of VE Day entertainment will be held at the Orchards – from the 1920s, through big band and jazz to school choirs, drama and poetry.

Hosted and sponsored by The Orchards, the event is also being organised by the HH Town Team and Horticultural Society, together with Diann Johnson and her Girlguides – as well as volunteers Laura Morgan, Sandie Sansom and Gill Earoa.

Orchards manager Nicola Bird said: “November 11, 1918, will always remain in our memories, but we want to remember all our valiant fallen; it’s a time for reflection but also a time to celebrate peace.

“By involving all of our very special community, we intend to make this an extraordinarily wonderful day.”

