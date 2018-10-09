Burgess Hill Town joint caretaker boss encouraged by 'good away performance'

Burgess Hill Town joint-caretaker manager John Rattle was encouraged by a ‘good away performance’ in his first game in charge since manager Ian Chapman took temporary leave.

The new managerial set-up was formed following dramatic events at the club last week when manager Chapman resigned following a humiliating 8-0 defeat away to Bognor Regis Town.

Dan Beck was man of the match. Picture by Chris Neal

However the former Brighton player’s intention to quit was not accepted by chairman Kevin Newell who instead put Rattle and Simon Wormull were put in temporary charge.

Rattle said: “Despite our position we’ve been good away from home and have gained four draws.

“If it wasn’t for some refereeing decisions going against us we might have got a win.

“Just before half-time the players were livid as they could see an opponent had handballed.

“Then in added-time while 2-1 up there was also a foul on goalkeeper Josh James which the referee waved play-on for and ex-Football League player Jamie Cureton stabbed the ball in.

“Goalkeepers are supposed to be protected!”

Rattle and Wormull made four changes from the side that lost at Bognor. Billy Barker, Pat Harding, Ben Pope, and due to an injury in the warm-up to Gary Charman, Lukas Franzen-Jones all came into the starting line-up – with Pope wearing the armband and Franzen-Jones making his league debut.

Hillians opened the scoring in the 25th minute as Kieron Pamment and Pope combined superbly, before the latter found Pat Harding, whose side-footed effort nestled into the bottom corner.

However just three minutes before half-time the hosts were awarded a penalty, much to the disbelief of all the Hillians’ players and fans.

Former Norwich City and Bristol Rovers striker Jamie Cureton made no mistake from the spot to bring his side level.

The Hillians shouted for a penalty as Tom Cadman was bundled over inside in the area, but the referee waved play-on.

Burgess Hill regained the lead in the 79th minute when Ben Pope’s diving header from a corner rippled the back of the net.

But, in the second minute of added-time, Cureton poked home from close-range to rescue his side a point.

Rattle added: “It was a good performance away from home and we wanted to make a better game then the last away game, away to Bognor!

“We held an open forum between the management and the squad where both sides had an opportunity to speak. We gave a clear sight of what we want from players and hopefully this will help in the future.”

BURGESS HILL TOWN: James, Barker, Cadman, Diallo, Richmond, Charman, McCollin (Smith-Joseph 45), Beck, Pope, Harding, Pamment

SUBS: Franzen-Jones, Watson, Bennett, Bromage

Attendance: 302

Man of the Match: Dan Beck