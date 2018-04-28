'Congratulations @HHTFC top side and fully deserved' - tributes paid after Heath lift SCFL title

The tributes have poured in on social media after Haywards Heath Town won the SCFL Premier Division title today (Saturday).

Heath just needed to beat Chichester City to be crowned champions - and they did that comprehensively, winning 6-1. And the footballing community has come together to congratulate Shaun Saunders' team on their achievement.

Tom Simmonds tweeted: "Congratulations @HHTFC top side and fully deserved. All the best next season," while Nic Taylor said on Twitter: "@HHTFC congratulations on promotion"

Fellow SCFL Premier side Broadbridge Heath tweeted: "Congratulations to all at @HHTFC on Winning the @TheSCFL Prem Regards #Bears."

Shaun Saunders' team thought they had won the title last season but were deducted points after the season ended after fielding an ineligible player. Paul Eccles referred to that in his tweet. He said: "After what happened last season your players, your staff and your supporters had the belief to do it all again. Shows superb character from all of you. Very well done."

Simon Funnell also tweeted: "Congrats to Shaun and the players and everyone involved at @HHTFC. Fully deserved after last season."

Bailie Rogers, who played for Heath before joining Horsham, tweeted: "Congratulations @HHTFC, buzzing for you all, never say die attitude from everyone involved enjoy the celebrations you deserve it #TopOfTheTreeAgain"

David Altendorff said: "Congratulations @shaunsaunders52 @roystaughton @Naim_Rouane all the players at everyone else involved! Whole club moving in the right direction"

Heath will be in the Bostik South next season.

