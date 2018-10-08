Haywards Heath Town boss Saunders: 'I believe that we can win any game in this league on our day'

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders believes his side’s new found confidence can help them win any game on their day.

The Blues picked up their second successive Bostik South East win after goals in either half from Melford Simpson and Karly Akehurst saw them overcome Sittingbourne at home 2-0 on Saturday.

Saunders hailed his team’s performance, recalling their displays during last season’s Southern Combination Premier title success.

SEE ALSO At last! After two draws, Haywards Heath Town finally beat Ashford United | Haywards Heath Town put in fine performance to secure another three points | Haywards Heath Town sign midfielder as they prepare for Sittingbourne visit

He said: “It was probably as well as we’ve played since last season. We defended really well and we were clinical in front of goal.

“I was chuffed to bits with them because they’re not a bad side Sittingbourne and they’ll take a lot of points off people.

“It was a big game for us and we now find ourselves comfortably in mid-table but we’ve just got to make sure we don’t take our foot off the gas."

The Blues are now unbeaten in all competitions since 15 September and Saunders believes his team’s new found belief makes them a match for any side in the division.

He added: “We’ve got that winning mentality within the group and we’ve had it since last year and 90 per cent of the side is still with us so it’s a case of us just carrying on where we left off.

“When we set out at the start of the season we were too scared to lose games rather than expecting to win them.

“Now we’ve got a little bit of confidence into them, I’d like to believe that we can win any game in this league on our day.

“All-in-all I think we’re playing really well, it’s just a case of keeping our feet on the ground and making sure that we don’t get complacent.”

Heath take on Bracknell Town at home in the prelimiary round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.